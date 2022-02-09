NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State regulators are considering emergency measures to prevent rolling blackouts this summer. The Public Regulation Commission met Wednesday and committed to working with PNM to deal with supply chain problems.

PNM says it won’t have enough generating capacity to withstand the hot summer months. That’s because four new solar facilities are not yet operational because of COVID-related production delays. “The construction of those resources would have been completed on U.S. soil so there wouldn’t have been the shipping issues that we have seen from overseas shipping,” said Thomas Fallgren with PNM.

The solar plants were supposed to replace power from the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station when it shuts down in June. Wednesday, commissioners agreed to first assess the problem, then consider all emergency measures – including keeping the generating station open longer.