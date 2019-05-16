PRC refuses to let Facebook off the hook for cost of transmission line

The PRC is refusing to back down, saying Facebook will have to pay millions for a new transmission line. It’s good news for PNM customers, but the governor warns it could be bad for business.

Facebook continues to build a new data center near Los Lunas, but now, PNM needs to start construction on a 45-mile transmission line costing $85 million.

Last month, the PRC ruled Facebook would need to pay its half for the line, going back on a deal that had lured Facebook to move to New Mexico. PNM asked for another hearing, but Thursday the PRC voted not to rehear them. That means Facebook will have to absorb the cost.

Gov. Lujan Grisham says she’s disappointed in the decision and “the potential for a chilling effect is of great concern.”