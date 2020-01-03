PRC plans meeting to discuss future of San Juan power plant

FILE – This Nov. 9, 2009, file photo shows the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington, N.M. New Mexico regulators on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, began charting a course for how they will handle Public Service Co. of New Mexico’s application to shutter the power plant and replace the lost capacity. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – People in the Four Corners can weigh in on the future of the coal-fired power plant.

PNM has plans to shutter the San Juan Generating Station in 2022, and incorporate a mix of natural gas, renewable energy and battery storage. However, there are concerns about the state’s energy transition laws, and if the plant’s owners can recover investments by selling bonds that would be paid off by customers.

The Public Regulation Commission has scheduled a hearing for Monday in Farmington to seeking public input. The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 6 in Room 9008 of the Henderson Fine Arts Building at San Juan College, 4601 College Boulevard. Those who can’t make the meeting can mail their comments to the PRC at P.O. Box 1269, Santa Fe, NM 87504.