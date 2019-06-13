PRC agrees to reconsider funding of PNM power line

(KRQE) The Public Regulation Commission has decided to reconsider arguments over who will pay for a transmission line to help power the Facebook data center. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the PRC made the decision Wednesday.

In April, the PRC denied PNM’s request to charge customers around $40 million to help pay for the 45-mile transmission line which will be between Clines Corners and Sandoval County. Wednesday, the commission agreed to let PNM present its case for making its customers pay through a rate increase

According to the New Mexican, the new rate case is expected to be in 2020. The cost of the line is estimated at around $44 million.