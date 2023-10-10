NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The estimated Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, is the second largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The estimated grand prize for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 11 will be worth $1.725 billion. Whoever wins the jackpot will have the option to claim a lump sum payment of $756.6 million or 30 annual payments that increase by 5% each year over a 29-year-old period.

Non-jackpot prizes range from $4 to $1 million, which can be multiplied if the player purchases Power Play.

If the jackpot is hit in New Mexico, it will be the sixth time the Powerball jackpot has been won in New Mexico. It would also be the largest jackpot won in New Mexico.

New Mexico Lottery players have until 8 p.m. MT on Wednesday to buy tickets for the Oct. 11 Powerball draw. You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.

New Mexico Lottery CEO David Barden reminds players “While a jackpot this large is incredibly exciting, please remember to play responsibly.”

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.