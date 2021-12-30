Power outage in Taos Co.; state helps those without propane

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Taos County could see more power outages as crews work to repair the damage. On Thursday, there was an outage for two hours because Kit Carson Electric Cooperative had to replace a damaged pole. So far they’ve replaced 60 broken poles.

They say debris from high winds during the last storm, tossed debris into them causing the poles to snap. They are still working their way through hundreds of miles of poles.

Meanwhile, some New Mexicans in Taos and Rio Arriba counties now have propane to heat their homes after going without. One woman whose mother lives in Los Ojos said this week her home was at two degrees because her propane provider wouldn’t deliver. In response, Bob’s LP Gas says they’re dealing with a driver shortage and one of their trucks also failed inspection making it undrivable.

The governor’s office says several state agencies delivered propane to residents. They say within 24 hours, everyone was given propane or offered a place to stay in the meantime.