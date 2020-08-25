Power outage affects thousands in Placitas area on Tuesday

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM reports that a power outage is affecting 7,032 customers in Sandoval County in the Placitas area on Tuesday morning. The company says the boundaries of the outage are north and south of Highway 165, east of Diamond Tail Road, and west of I-25.

As of 7 a.m. PNM says power has been restored to 6,477 customers. Power is expected to be restored to the remaining customers around 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday. For a map of outage areas, visit PNM’s website.

