SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department said it responded to a call about a suspicious in southwest Santa Fe on Wednesday just after 11 a.m. The department said a caller was trying to throw away a potato chip bag when he saw what looked like a grenade in the bag. The department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team determined the item wasn’t a threat and was a prop.

Santa Fe Police say a prop was designed to look like a grenade prompting an investigation | Courtesy: Santa Fe Police Department

Santa Fe Police say a prop was designed to look like a grenade prompting an investigation | Courtesy: Santa Fe Police Department

Santa Fe Police say a prop was designed to look like a grenade prompting an investigation | Courtesy: Santa Fe Police Department

Santa Fe Police say a prop was designed to look like a grenade prompting an investigation | Courtesy: Santa Fe Police Department

Santa Fe Police say a prop was designed to look like a grenade prompting an investigation | Courtesy: Santa Fe Police Department

Surveillance video in the area showed a man with a ponytail who was wearing a blue jacket intentionally put the bag in front of a nearby building Sunday night. Police have not been able to identify the person.