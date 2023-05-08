NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mail carriers, once again, need your help to collect food for those in need.

The National Association of Letter Carriers and U.S. Postal Service will hold its Annual Stamp Out Hunger event on May 13. A total of 15 New Mexico communities, including Albuquerque and Santa Fe, are expected to participate.

To help out, all you need to do is fill a box or sturdy bag with non-perishable food and leave it next to your mailbox.

A mail carrier will collect it and give it to a local charity like Road Runner Food Bank. Last year’s drive in Albuquerque raised nearly 150,000 pounds of food.