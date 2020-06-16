Possible drowning reported at Elephant Butte Lake

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police and park rangers are searching for a man who may have drowned at Elephant Butte. Officers received a report early Sunday evening of a possible drowning near McRae Canyon but so far, there has been no sign of the man. The State Police Dive Team is assisting with the search. No other details were available.
