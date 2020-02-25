Possible chemical spill under investigation near Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Environment Department and New Mexico Department of Game and Fish are investigating a possible toxic spill in the Black River near Carlsbad.

A spokesperson says a resident reported seeing a dark discharge Sunday morning near Malaga. The company Matador Resources does work in the area but says they have no active pipelines in the area.

The state says they are investigating. Game and Fish says its fish biologist is on-site Tuesday testing the water to see if there was in fact a spill and if so if it’s toxic to fish.

At this point, they say they don’t know what type of substance they may be dealing with.