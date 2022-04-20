NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting April 20, a portion of Valle Vidal, in the Carson National Forest, is temporarily closing for restoration work. The project aims to restore the Rio Grande Cutthroat and native fish communities in the river. The purpose of the closure is to protect the public from exposure to fish piscicide.

The closure area includes lower Comanche Creek, Chuckwagon Creek, Fernandez Creek, La Cueva Creek, Powderhouse Creek, Blind Canyon, and other tributaries. Valle Vidal Road will be open for drive-thru only.

This is the first of three treatments in 2022. Two more weeklong closures will happen later this year.