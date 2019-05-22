Portales woman makes remarkable recovery following near-death crash

A young New Mexico woman’s life was put on hold when she nearly died in a crash.

Despite Brittany Kanmore’s dire prognosis, she’s making some amazing progress. She’s still adjusting to her new normal and finally back home after being in and out hospitals for months. “None of the doctors expected me to even be here today,” said Brittany.

The 20-year-old was in a serious car crash at NM 467 and NM 60/84 in Clovis on January 31 and suffered a severe brain injury.

Last time KRQE spoke to the Kanmore family, Brittany was still in a coma in a Lubbock hospital. She stayed that way for about seven weeks.

Her family was unsure what the future held, but now, they’re calling her recovery a miracle. “They thought I was going to have to come home with a walker at least, but I haven’t even used a walker,” said Brittany.

Brittany goes to physical, occupational and speech therapy once a week to re-learn everything from breathing to walking, talking, driving, eating and putting on makeup again. “We have an amazing God that we serve and if you don’t believe in miracles, I have one sitting right next to me,” said her mother, Konnie.

Meanwhile, the fight to make the intersection where the crash happened safer continues. It’s been the site of a number of serious and deadly crashes.

A concerned citizen started a petition shortly after her accident, calling on the NMDOT to replace the four-way stop sign with a stoplight to regulate traffic.

Drivers say speeding is a problem there and it can be difficult to see when turning, especially at sunrise and sunset.

While the NMDOT said past studies showed it didn’t warrant a stoplight, they have since conducted a new study and are currently evaluating it. They’re looking to possibly reduce speed or add a light.

It’s something the Kanmores say can’t come soon enough. They say they don’t want any other family to have to go through what they’ve been through. “We were near that intersection this weekend and just watching people just zooming in and out of there is truly scary,” said Konnie.

As for Brittany, she’ll continue her journey to recovery. She says being home with her family and back in her community who has supported her through it all is the best therapy. “They have been so good to me and just to feel that kind of love from people who’ve known basically your whole life is amazing,” said Brittany.

Brittany plans to go back to college in the fall and go into the beauty industry.

