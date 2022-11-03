PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Portales is basically shut down because of a leak in the main water line. It was first reported by the city late Wednesday night.

Officials say it’s impacting the whole town. All non-essential city and county offices are closed Thursday, along with ENMU’s campus.

Officials say crews are working to fix the line but the city will be without water until it’s fixed. All they’ll say is that they’re working as quickly as possible but don’t have an estimated completion time.