PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Time is of the essence for emergency situations in schools. Now a new security measure in Portales Municipal Schools is speeding up response time; with the push of a button. This is the first year Portales schools will be using the app Rave Panic Button.

The app, which is fully integrated with 911 centers is being used in school districts throughout 46 states. Assistant Superintendent Arturo Ontiveros said over the summer the school district looked into the app after hearing about it through one of their trainings and felt it was important to get it.

The company said when activated, the app immediately calls for police and informs them of the situation. All Portales Municipal School employees have the app on their phone in case of emergency. “We got every staff member trained, that’s custodians, that’s daycare, that’s cafeteria workers and of course teacher and administration across the district they have the app on their phone, they’re all trained and understand the use of it,” said Ontiveros.

The app also comes with a map which allows responders to know where the emergency is and speeding up time to get there. The district said another safety measure they’re looking into is working with the sheriff’s office to have a permanent resource officer for their schools. The district said the app is completely free and didn’t cost them any money.