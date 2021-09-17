Portales Police investigate possible meth contamination in motel’s water

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Portales Police Department is investigating whether the water supply at a local motel was contaminated with meth. PPD posted a news release earlier Friday evening about the situation at the Super 8 motel on Highway 70.

Police said something believed to be “a piece of methamphetamine” flew out of a faucet and hit a customer in the eye. PPD has since said initial tests have come back inconclusive and they are waiting on further tests.

In the meantime, the City of Portales cut water to the building as the investigation continues. PPD says the issue is confined to that motel and no other water supplies are affected.