PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Portales Police Department is launching a new crime prevention program ‘SafeCam.’ Through SafeCam the community can register their home surveillance cameras with the police department.

Portales police hopes this can help them identify suspects and gather leads to investigate crimes. They say similar programs across the country have been successful. By registering with SafeCam, police will be able to contact you if they feel think your camera has captured footage of a crime or something that may assist in a criminal investigation.

Registering with the program does not give Portales police access to your camera or the ability to view its footage without consent. Police say the only way they can view footage is if you give them permission to view it.

Registration for the program is free and all information is kept confidential. You can register for SafeCam though the following link: https://portales.rja.revize.com/forms/4204