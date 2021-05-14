Portales officials investigating shooting at ENMU

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eastern New Mexico University Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are investigating a shooting that occurred at San Juan Village Friday at 5:52 p.m. A spokesperson for the university said local law enforcement located a juvenile victim who was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The ENMU Department of Public Safety has identified person or persons of interest and the case is currently under investigation. The press release from the university stated no ENMU students of the Portales campus were injured in the incident.