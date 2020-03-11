Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Portales mom facing charges following fight with school nurse

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Portales mom is facing charges after police say she caused a scene at her daughter’s school.

Sarah Moreno is charged with assault on a school employee and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, she got into a yelling match with the school nurse after her daughter was sent home from Valencia Elementary School with lice.

Moreno said her daughter didn’t have lice and was upset that her daughter has been embarrassed. Wednesday, a warrant was issued for her Moreno’s arrest.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞