Portales man thankful for friends and health after losing home

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Portales man who lost his home in a wildfire last spring knows what he is thankful for this holiday season.

“My neighbors have been very tolerant of me, and thank goodness I have a place to stay,” Tim Mitchell said.

Mitchell’s home and all of his possessions were burned by a wildfire in April. The 55-year-old also suffered a stroke in August.

Since the fire, he has stayed with good neighbors, who he’s known for 30 years. Mitchell didn’t have insurance on the home, so he hasn’t been able to rebuild yet. However, he says he is lucky he still has his land and his friends.