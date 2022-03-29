PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who fatally stabbed another in Portales has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Police say 35-year-old Jesse Lujan stabbed Roy Courtney on West Fir Street in September.
Courtney was taken to the hospital where he later died. Lujan was set to go on trial last week, but prosecutors reached a plea deal with him on second degree murder charges.