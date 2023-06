PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer is bringing the heat, and it’s also bringing water restrictions. Portales has imposed stricter rules on water use.

The city has declared a Stage Three Emergency for water rationing, prohibiting outdoor landscape watering except for trees, shrubs and vegetable gardens with a shut-off hose and handheld container.

Residents also cannot wash cars at their homes, or fill pools or fountains.

Failing to ration water could mean your service is disconnected.