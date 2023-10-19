PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Portales is hoping to upgrade its water restriction status after an evaluation. The city’s water department will be starting a scheduled cleaning and evaluation on the well field this week. Once that service is done, the water department will evaluate the reports.

If the reports show an additional 500 gallons per minute of production, the city will go to a limited stage three restriction by December 1. If the tests go well, they hope to move the restrictions to stage two.