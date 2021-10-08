Portales Fire Dept. launches Adopt-A-Hydrant program

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Portales Fire Department is asking the community to take the time to get creative with the area fire hydrants. Portales holding an Adopt-A-Hydrant program that allows residents to clean and paint fire hydrants after filling out an application to the fire department.

To participate, residents must submit their applications and can begin cleaning areas near hydrants. This can include removing weeds and debris that may be obstructing the view of hydrants.

Participants are asked to follow specific rules while painting. Purple fire hydrants are used for special purposes and cannot be painted.

Additionally, all tape on fire hydrants can’t be painted over as they reflect water flow capacity which is critical for fire suppression. Finally, hydrants can’t be painted entirely black as they represent a damaged unit.

The application to Adopt-A-Hydrant can be found on the Portales Facebook page. Applications can be emailed to jcontreras@portalesnm.gov.