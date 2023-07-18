PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – In record summer heat, a New Mexico city is now almost a month into continued water restrictions. According to city officials, their primary source of water is still running low, and there’s no clear end in sight.

It’s a continued water emergency for the City of Portales. Since June 28, they’ve been under tough rules to save water.

“Stage 3 Water Rationing is triggered when we can’t keep 18 feet of water in our tanks on a consistent basis,” said Portales Utilities Director John DeSha.

Desha mentioned rationing is expected to continue indefinitely, but the good news is the water rationing is working.

“We have been able to fill our tanks. The issue that we have now is that the amount of water we produce is still declining. We’re down about 200 gallons a minute from where we were at the start of the year,” said DeSha.

Portales gets all of its water from the Ogallala aquifer, but that source has been declining for years. Under rationing rules, residents aren’t supposed to water landscaping except for trees, shrubs, and gardens with a shut-off hose and handheld container. Fountains, car washing at home, and filling residential pools are also off-limits.

DeSha added, “As it stands right now, we operate 48 wells, and out of those 48 wells, we’ve had four that have stopped producing altogether just because of the decline.”

The city said drought conditions and high temperatures are making things worse. While they’re working to drill more wells, the city also said it needs a different long-term plan.

DeSha said they’re looking toward the Eastern New Mexico Rural Water System, which will eventually pipe water from the Ute Reservoir. Until then, the city’s stressing conservation from everyone in the community.

“We’ve been able to take a situation that was dire and make it tolerable,” said DeSha.

DeSha also said the city expects the Eastern New Mexico Water System could be as far as eight years out. For now, residents who are caught breaking ration rules could have their service disconnected.