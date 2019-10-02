Popular YouTuber compares New Mexico and Arizona

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Grand Canyon or White Sands? Sedona or Santa Fe? A popular Youtube channel that takes aim at geographic rivalries is comparing Arizona and New Mexico to see which state has more going for it.

“We have mountains, we have lakes, we have sand dunes,” said Delvin Willingham.

“I really love the people and the food, especially all the green chile,” said Joe Garcia.

People in New Mexico definitely have pride in their state. But a popular Youtube channel recently produced a video comparing New Mexico to Arizona.

Everything from the sizes of the states, to the landscape and the attractions, are all compared in the 14-minute video. But New Mexicans say there are many reasons they think the Land of Enchantment is better.

“I think I’m sort of biased because I was born here, but I really appreciate both states. But I think New Mexico is much more a place of opportunity,” said Garcia.

“I love how there’s a lot fewer people here in New Mexico, and obviously, we have all the space stuff going on with Spaceport America,” said Willingham.

Although the video points out that Arizona has more people, pro-sports teams and a better economy, it says New Mexico has more Ph.D.’s per capita than any other state and a lower cost of living.

Despite the many similarities, New Mexicans still say their home comes out on top.

“I really feel like there’s opportunity to grow and to be designers of our own community, and create the community we want to live in,” said Garcia.

The video does pick the Grand Canyon as the number one attraction in the two states, but gives a nod to White Sands.