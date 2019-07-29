Popular YouTube channel highlights Hatch chile

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A popular YouTube channel is highlighting some of Hatch, New Mexico’s greatest gems.

Munchies is known for highlighting a region’s specialty. In a newly released video, viewers take a journey of red and green to see where chiles are grown, how it’s made, and what it goes best on.

The New Mexico State University’s ‘Chileman’ also talked about chile in New Mexico culture. Specialists also add that New Mexico harvests about 20 million pounds of peppers, making the state $500 million a year.