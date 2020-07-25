Popular tourist spot at Bandelier National Monument temporarily closes due to erosion

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular tourist spot at Bandelier National Monument is closed but not because of the pandemic. Turns out, the site is too popular and has started to show its age.

“So this is where you would enter the Alcove House,” said Chief of Resource Management at Bandelier National Monument, Scott McFarland. After about a three-quarters of a mile hike and a 140-foot climb up, people visiting the Alcove House take a walk through history at Bandelier National Monument in Los Alamos. “Basically a partial cave that happened through natural erosion processes hat was occupied by the ancestral Pueblo people,” said McFarland.

With so many tourists stopping by the site through the years, it has started to see some wear and tear and has temporarily been forced to shut down. “The first thing to point out here are the two cave eights,” said McFarland. “So these are pretty iconic for folks to get photos, but through the use of the past one hundred years, there’s been some erosion so the floor level actually used to be around here.”

Compared to what the cave looked like when it was discovered in the early 1900s to now, there’s no doubt the cave has gone through a lot of change. “The surface elevation as another example, used to come all the way up to here,” said McFarland. “So in this location, we’ve lost almost three feet of elevation.”

For now, visitors will have to view the cave from far away, down below. “We’re just making do and adapting and going from there,” said Bandelier visitor Sherry Johnston.

Bandelier hopes to reopen the site on August 1. They will also try to limit how many people visit the cave each day to help slow down any future erosion.