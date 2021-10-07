Popular Roswell flag football tournament ending permanently

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular youth football tournament in Roswell is coming to an end permanently. Organizers for Hike It and Spike It have disbanded its local board and will no longer hold the event.

The pandemic forced its cancelation for the last two years and organizers state that COVID-19 continues to create an uncertain future. They added they have been looking for someone to take over the event but got little interest.

The flag football tournament was one of Roswell’s biggest events, bringing in thousands of players and spectators each year.