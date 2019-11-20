Popular New Mexico restaurant on brink of closing down

MADRID, NM (KRQE) – The owner of one of the most popular restaurants in the tourist town of Madrid said it’s on the brink of closing down. It seems they have a major septic problem again.

The Holler has been open for the last 11 years in the heart of Madrid. Joshua Novak is the owner of the popular gem, and said he has put everything into it.

“Hard work, blood, sweat, and tears I’ve put in this place,” said Novak.

Novak said just last week, their septic system failed. It’s frustrating because he said they just put in a new one four years ago that cost $44,000 and was supposed to last more than a decade.

He believes the terrain has something to do with the problem and said the cost of replacing the system would top $30,000. It’s money Novak said they simply don’t have and could ultimately put them out of business.

Novak said The Holler is one of three restaurants in the small town. He said it not only serves thousands every year, it also provides jobs for many.

“We sometimes employ 35 people in the middle of the year, and in a town of 500 people that’s a lot, and I want to keep doing that,” said Novak.

Novak said people have reached out to show their support and have even donated money to help them with the costs of a new septic system. He’s blown away by the support and hopes this isn’t the end of serving the community he loves.

“We want to stick around, I want to be here. I want to keep this together for my family and maybe my kids to run one day,” said Novak.

If you would like to help Novak and his staff at The Holler you can go to their GoFundMe page by clicking here.