NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Popejoy has a new initiative called, ‘Broadway for Teens,’ and some high school students in Albuquerque got surprised with news they will heading to see “Hamilton.”

The high schoolers will be watching the musical at Popejoy when it comes to Albuquerque in May. Popejoy teased that there will be few more surprises later this week for high school students in rural New Mexico.