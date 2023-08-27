NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Popejoy Hall is bringing back its Broadway for Teens program bringing in kids from Title One high schools from around the state for a performance of The Lion King starting in October.

The program will take up to 40 students and chaperones each from five high schools.

The goal of the event is to provide some of New Mexico’s youth with experience of performing arts and college experiences and to enhance their cultural and global awareness.

Students must apply by 5 p.m. Thursday and will need to be endorsed by both a teacher and school administrator.

Click here for the application.