The Food Depot says the need for their services has doubled through Northern New Mexico. (Courtesy: The Food Depot)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Food Depot is holding a pop-up pantry Friday in Mora at St. Gertrudes Church. The event is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Residents living in the area who have been affected by wildfires and flash floods are encouraged to attend.

Items available at the pop-up pantry include, groceries, household items and prepared meals. There is no cost to get items and no documentation is required. Anyone affected by wildfires or flash flooding can text the word “relief” to (505) 208-0626 for updates including other free food distributions.