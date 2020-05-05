Polls open for in-person early voting

1  of  2
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The polls look a little different as New Mexico’s primary elections kicks off Tuesday. Right now, Bernalillo County is only opening the county clerk’s annex for in-person early voting.

The other 17 locations will open in a couple of weeks. Right now, They’re taking extra precautions as voters head to the polls. That includes limiting the number of people at the polls at a time, wiping down voting stations after each use and handing out masks to voters.

“We’ve done such a good job at making sure that these places are safe and secure. If you have to come in person to vote you can feel quite safe that we have sanitized and taken care of our facilities,” said Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover.

While in-person voting is allowed, you are encouraged to vote absentee. You have until May 28 to request a ballot. New Mexico’s Primary Election will take place on June 2, 2020.

