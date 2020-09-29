Political signs vandalized in San Juan County

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says someone is targeting political signs. In the last several weeks, the Sheriff’s Office and the Farmington Police Department say they have received several reports of sign theft or damage. Photos show graffiti on signs around town.

The Sheriff’s Department says depending on the cost of signs and how many are destroyed, whoever is responsible could face felony charges. They are asking anyone who has information to contact the non-emergency number at 505-334-6622.

Latest New Mexico News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss