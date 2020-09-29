Political signs vandalized in San Juan County

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says someone is targeting political signs. In the last several weeks, the Sheriff’s Office and the Farmington Police Department say they have received several reports of sign theft or damage. Photos show graffiti on signs around town.
The Sheriff’s Department says depending on the cost of signs and how many are destroyed, whoever is responsible could face felony charges. They are asking anyone who has information to contact the non-emergency number at 505-334-6622.
