NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson passed away Friday night at the age of 75. Richardson was elected as New Mexico’s 30th governor, holding office from 2003 to 2011.

Political leaders and groups from across the country shared statements on his passing. Statements from New Mexico’s political leaders are listed below.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s statement:

“New Mexico, our country, and, frankly, the entire world lost a champion today. Bill Richardson was a titan among us, fighting for the little guy, world peace, and everything in between.

“He was a visionary who saw the potential of our great state before so many others did. He saw us taking on Hollywood and reaching for the stars, launching both the film and space industries that continue to reap significant economic benefits today. His reputation preceded him around the globe: Bill Richardson is someone who gets things done.

“For my own part, Bill was a mentor and advisor who was instrumental in my own journey into elected office. He was a steadfast friend who celebrated my successes, and someone I could turn to in those moments when leading is particularly challenging.

“I am immeasurably grateful to have known such a giant among men.

“I offer my most sincere condolences to his wife, Barbara, his family, friends and all those who had the honor of working with him over the years to make our world a better place for all.”

Sen. Ben Ray Luján’s statement:

“Governor Richardson was a giant in public service and government – serving as a Member of Congress United Nations Ambassador, Cabinet Secretary, and Governor. In his post-government career, he was trusted to handle some of the most sensitive diplomatic crises, and he did so with great success. Here in New Mexico, we will always remember him as our Governor. He never stopped fighting for the state he called home.”

“Governor Richardson was a close friend who held the same House seat that I was elected to. He knew how to get things done, and he worked closely with my late father in the Legislature.”

“His passing is incredibly heartbreaking for so many New Mexicans who knew and respected him. He leaves behind a legacy that will never be matched, and one that New Mexicans will always take pride in. My prayers are with Barbara, the Richardson family, and all New Mexicans. His memory will always be a blessing.”

Democratic Party of New Mexico’s statement:

“It is a sad day for New Mexico Democrats as we remember the life and mourn the passing of Governor Bill Richardson. Governor Richardson was a larger-than-life public figure who always put public service first. As a Congressman, Ambassador, Secretary of Energy, Diplomat, and Governor, he had many roles throughout his legendary career as a statesman, but we will always remember him foremost as someone who was always eager to help people and loved New Mexico. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who knew him at this time.”

Rep. Melanie Stansbury’s statement:

“Gov. Bill Richardson has left an indelible mark on New Mexico politics, from his time in Congress, to his two terms as Governor, his service as Secretary of Energy, and as Ambassador and international negotiator. He lived big, dedicated his life to public service, and will be forever remembered. Rest In Peace Governor. My thoughts and prayers are with all who are grieving today.”

Rep. Gabe Vasquez’s statement:

“Governor Bill Richardson was a titan in New Mexico and abroad. Richardson dedicated more than 30 years of his life to public service as a Congressman, Ambassador, Governor and U.S. Secretary of Energy. Just this week, he was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his work solving some of the most difficult hostage negotiations in American history.

I mourn the passing of this New Mexico legend, one of the most powerful Hispanics in politics that this nation has seen. Today, we reflect on his decades of service and for always proudly representing New Mexico.”

Sen. Michael Padilla’s statement:

“We lost a great win today. Former governor Bill Richardson did a lot to move New Mexico forward, represent Americans across the globe, and was a diplomat and statesman. I will miss his friendship.”

Retired State Sen. Dede Feldman’s statement:

“NM has lost a great champion. Bill Richardson was the strongest governor New Mexico has ever seen– it’s why he attracted crowds & also detractors. His legacy is everywhere-from the Spaceport, Rail Runner to the film industry & push for alternative energy. RIP Bill, hugs to nearest.”

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.