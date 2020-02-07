Police video shows car theft suspects jump out of moving vehicle

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police body camera and dash-camera video shows the moments an attempt at stopping a stolen car turned into a high-speed police chase with one suspect shooting a gun out the back window.

The incident happened early Friday morning on January 24, leading to the arrest of 21-year-old Jeremy Banning. Police say Banning was the suspect who fired more than a dozen shots at officers who were trying to stop him and another man.

Hours before the chase, police spotted a stolen Chevy SUV in the area of 21st Street and Norris Street in Clovis. That SUV disappeared around 2 a.m. Officers found the SUV once again around 5 a.m.

A roughly ten-minute police chase ensued through the streets of Clovis, passing through several neighborhoods. Video shows both suspects eventually jumped out of the stolen SUV on a dirt road along the railroad tracks.

Banning is facing a list of charges including shooting from a moving vehicle and five counts of assaulting officers for that gunfire.

No one was hurt. Clovis Police are still looking for the driver who led police on the chase.