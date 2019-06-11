New Mexico

Police still searching for missing Farmington woman

Posted: Jun 11, 2019

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 04:47 PM MDT

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) - The search continues for a Farmington woman missing for more than a week. Cecelia Finona, 59, was last seen May 30 at her home on Farmington's eastside. The police chief says they do fear for her safety. 

Officers arrested Finona's boyfriend, Jerry Jay, in Arizona and consider him a person of interest in her disappearance. Jay is accused of using her bank card in Farmington; Window Rock; Kingman, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Finona's family has set up a Facebook page and a GoFundMe account to assist in the search. If you have any information, call police. 

