SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico lawmakers are looking at a budget package that would spend even more on education.

According to the New Mexican, the House Appropriations and Finance Committee are reviewing a proposal that includes $7.6 billion in general fund spending. It's about halfway in between the governor's $7.7 billion proposal and the legislative finance committee's $7.5 billion package. This latest proposal calls for raising teacher pay by five percent.