NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are looking asking for help finding the driver and vehicle involved in a hit and run crash in Vado, New Mexico. Police say the crash happened on August 1, and critically injured a pedestrian.

NMSP say officers investigated the crash around 6 a.m. on August 1 on State Road 478, near mile marker 7, south of Franco Rd. Police say a man was hit by an unknown vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in El Paso. The victim has not been identified but, police say he was wearing red sweatpants, red shoes, a red shirt and has multiple tattoos.

Police say the vehicle involved is believed to be a Ford pickup truck or SUV. They say the vehicle will have headlight damage and the headlight lenses are yellow and sun-damaged. Anyone with information on the incident are asked to contact NMSP at (575) 382-2500, option 1.