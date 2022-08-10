New Mexico State Police and the Rio Rancho Police Department are searching for a woman who may be in danger. Shayla Johnson was last seen Monday leaving her home in Rio Rancho. A family friend told KRQE News 13 that she had just dropped off her three older kids at school and took her toddler to the babysitter.

They say it appears she left of her own free will but police say there is cause for concern. Police told KRQE News 13 that she left her phone and smart watch behind and left with an oversized bag with her belongings. She driving a gold 2003 Lexus Sedan with New Mexico license plate AXLW46. Anyone with information is asked to call police.