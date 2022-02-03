ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Isleta Pueblo police are looking for a missing three-year-old believed to be with his mother who is not supposed to have him. Orian Jiron and his mother, 30-year-old Shayla Thomas, were last seen on Jan. 26.

Thomas is described as 4’11” and 10 lbs. Authorities do not know where they may be headed or how they are traveling. If you know where they are, call 911.