LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Los Lunas is asking for your help identifying the young man accused of breaking into a rec center, not once but twice in one night.

Video from the Daniel Hernandez Rec Center on Saturday evening shows the man walk down a dark hall, look around, and then go through a drawer. Officials say he made off with cash, keys, and other items from the gym and offices, including the pair of shorts he’s wearing.

If you know who he is, call police.