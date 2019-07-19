Police search for suspect in Santa Fe shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police in Santa Fe are searching for a man they say opened fire in a local neighborhood

Officers say they got a call Thursday from construction workers who heard shots fired outside of a home on Barela Lane off Agua Fria. When they arrived, they learned two men got into an argument and opened fire.

One man ended up in the hospital, the other who police have identified as Miguel Mendoza-Portillo, is still on the run. Authorities believe he may have been injured in the shootout as well.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police.