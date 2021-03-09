Police search for missing woman last seen at Roswell hospital

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who disappeared after being discharged from the hospital last week. RPD reports 39-year-old Crystal Ann Amador was transported to a Roswell hospital on Wednesday, March 3, shortly after someone found her in the alley behind the Stripes convenience store located at the corner of South Main and Bland.

Related Content 2 remaining suspects arrested in connection to shooting death of 11-year-old

Authorities say police officers and Roswell Fire Department personnel found Amador extremely intoxicated and had injuries to her face and legs which included scrapes and a swollen lip. RPD says she refused to provide any information to police.

Crystal Ann Amador (courtesy Roswell Police Department)

Amador was treated and was released from the hospital that same day which was the last place she was seen. Police say a former employer of Amador’s contacted RPD on Friday, March 5 to report that shw was missing after several of her friends had informed the employer they could not find her.

RPD says Amador’s sister and boyfriend have also been unable to find her. Amador is about five-feet-four-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair.

When she was transported to the hospital, Amador was wearing a peach or coral hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black boots. Authorities say she may have one of her arms in a sling. She has tattoos on her right hand, right shoulder, and back. Anyone with potential information on the whereabouts of Crystal Ann Amador is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.