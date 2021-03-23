Police search for missing Santa Fe man

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Johnathan “Jhonny” Taylor Naranjo. Authorities say he was last seen leaving his Santa Fe home on Thursday, March 11, 2021, around noon and since then his family has not been able to contact him.

Police report Naranjo was last seen wearing a black long sleeve Mossy Oak shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white paint splotches, and brown work boots. Naranjo is five-feet-eleven-inches tall and weighs 272 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Johnathan Naranjo is asked to contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710 or by calling Detective Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406.