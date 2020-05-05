Police search for missing Las Cruces woman

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old Kathleen Kirk.
Police reprt Kirk was last seen on May 1 and is described as being five-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds. Kirk has brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities are concerned for Kirk’s welfare due to her medical ailments. Anyone with information on Kirk’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites