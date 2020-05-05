Police search for missing Las Cruces woman

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old Kathleen Kirk.

Police reprt Kirk was last seen on May 1 and is described as being five-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds. Kirk has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are concerned for Kirk’s welfare due to her medical ailments. Anyone with information on Kirk’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.

