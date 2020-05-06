Police search for missing Isleta man

ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are looking for help tracking down an Isleta Pueblo man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Police say 50-year-old Christopher Abieta works part-time for the Acoma Pueblo Tribal Courts and last had contact with his employer on April 20. Since he was working from home, the lack of contact did not seem unusual but his family has now reported him missing.

Abieta is five-foot-nine inches and 180 pounds. Abieta is bald with brown eyes. Police say his last known location and attire are unknown.

Abieta drives a white 2015 Chevy Colorado 4-door pickup with a New Mexico license plate 184TCB. If you know anything call the Isleta Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.