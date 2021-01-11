Police search for missing Deming man

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – The Deming Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 41-year-old Antonio Grado of Deming, New Mexico. According to a news release, Grado was last seen on Dec. 20, 2020, leaving the Mimbres Memorial Hospital located at 900 West Ash Street in Deming.

Police say he was traveling on foot and was wearing blue jeans, a black sweater, and black shoes. Grado is described at being 5-foot-4, weighing 154 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Antonio Grado please contact the Deming Police Department at (575) 546-3011 or dial 911.

