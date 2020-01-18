Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Police say ‘Subway Sally’ isn’t a stray

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Portales police are working with the owners of a dog that has gone viral online.

“Subway Sally” earned her name after she started showing up at a Portales Subway sandwich shop for evening snacks. An employee took a video of himself feeding Sally and posted it to Tik Tok. By the next morning, it had more than 10 million views.

The Portales Police Department says it has received a number of adoption requests, but that Sally isn’t actually a stray. An animal rescue in Clovis says the owner’s fence is being fixed and that it’s working with the owner to get Sally spayed and microchipped.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞