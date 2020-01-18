Police say ‘Subway Sally’ isn’t a stray

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Portales police are working with the owners of a dog that has gone viral online.

“Subway Sally” earned her name after she started showing up at a Portales Subway sandwich shop for evening snacks. An employee took a video of himself feeding Sally and posted it to Tik Tok. By the next morning, it had more than 10 million views.

The Portales Police Department says it has received a number of adoption requests, but that Sally isn’t actually a stray. An animal rescue in Clovis says the owner’s fence is being fixed and that it’s working with the owner to get Sally spayed and microchipped.